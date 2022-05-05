Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, which is a sequel to the 2018 film, was released four weeks ago in theatres and it is still going strong at the Indian box office. The Prashanth Neel film has become one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. The film has managed to earn Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Yash starrer is currently the fourth highest-grossing Indian movie and the third highest-grossing movie in the Hindi markets. As the film continues to make history at the box office, the latest report now reveals that the director has hiked his fees. Scroll down to know more.

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel is basking in the glory of his successful film KGF: Chapter 2. Both Yash and the filmmaker will be getting a share of the profits from the film’s business at the box office. Neel will also be getting a share of the profits from his other film Salaar.

As per the latest report from Telugu360, the filmmaker is all set to helm Jr NTR’s next which will go on floors next year. For which the director seemingly demanded a whopping amount of Rs 50 crore as his fee. After KGF’s box office success, the filmmaker hiked his fee.

Fans of Jr NTR are eagerly waiting for this project with Prashanth Neel. The filmmaker has also talked about the film recently with Pinkvilla, “I am super excited about the film. Please don’t ask me about the genre of that movie because it’s far off at the moment. I have been a fan of NTR for the last 15 to 20 years. We have met 10 to 15 times just casually before we even started the script work. I wanted to understand him a little more and that’s my process with all my actors.”

“I don’t prefer just taking a script to the actor and asking if it’s fine. I like to create a bond with my actors, especially the leads and then work on a script. The lead is the most important person in the film because he keeps the set together. So yes, it has been a great journey with NTR, we have become close friends over the last 2 years. He liked the story that I have written and we are working on it right now. I am very excited,” he added.

