According to fresh scoops, it now looks like South actor Suriya along with his wife Jyothika and director Gnanavel have landed themselves in some deep trouble due to the alleged misrepresentation of the Vanniyar community in their blockbuster film Jai Bhim.

This isn’t the first time they have been served with a notice, back in November 2021, Pu Tha Arulmozhi, the State President of Vanniyar Sangam had issued a legal notice to the south actor, his wife, Amazon Prime Video, and the director. The state president was seeking an outright apology, and removal of scenes from the movie, and had also demanded Rs 5 crore compensation for the alleged defamation.

This time a Vanniyar group named the Rudra Vanniyar Sena had filed a case against Suriya, his wife Jyotikha, and Jai Bhim director Gnanavel for defaming their community by portraying it in a poor light in the 2021 released film. This petition by the group was heard at the Chennai Saidapet court on April 29, and it now claims that the court has decided to take some strict action against the three.

As per the fresh reports, after hearing the arguments of the petitioner (Rudra Vanniyar Sena) the Chennai Saidapet court has now issued orders to the police department to file an FIR against Jai Bhim actor Suriya, his wife Jyothika, and director Gnanavel and conduct a thorough investigation on the allegations made against them. The court has set the next hearing for May 20.

The actor, his wife, and the director of the film are yet to comment on this issue.

Talking about the film, it was released back in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video and was critically acclaimed for the storyline and the gruesome portrayal of the truth.

Do you think Suriya’s Jai Bhim defamed the Vanniyar community? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

