Super Star Akshay Kumar shares a very special bond with National Awardee choreographer Ganesh Acharya (Masterji). Every song with the combination of Akshay and Masterji has turned out to be a Blockbuster song. From`Bala Bala Shaitan Ka Sala of Housefull 4, BamBholle from Laxmii to Maar Khayegaa from Bachchhan Paandey and many more, their collabs have always left an iconic mark in the industry.

One can say that Kumar certainly shares a brotherly bond with Master Ji and he is always there to support him and his work. He even lent his vigorous voice to the trailer of his upcoming film, Dehati Disco.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, Ganesh Acharya shared, “Akshay is a dear friend of mine. When he came to know that I am making a film based on dance, he wanted to support the film in every way. Akshay has always been like a tower of strength for me since the early days of my career. He never fails to surprise me.”

Ganesh Acharya added, “I feel delighted to have someone like Akshay Kumar besides me, supporting everything that I do.”

Dehati Disco is directed by Manoj Sharma and produced by Vaseem Qureshi, Gitesh Chandrakar and Kamal Kishor Mishra. The film features, Ganesh Acharya, Ravi Kishan and Super Dance – Chapter 3 finalist Saksham Sharma in key roles.

Dehati Disco is all set to release in theatres on the 27th of May, 2022

