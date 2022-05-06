Amidst working with Vijay Deverakonda for Liger, director Puri Jagannadh announced his next project titled JGM (Jana Gana Mana) with Vijay. Now according to fresh reports, Pooja Hegde is all set to star in the movie as the female lead.

The news of Puri’s next project with Vijay, after Liger, was announced a few months back, and now the whole deets about the film’s cast will be slowly making headlines.

According to India Today, Pooja Hegde will now be sharing screen space for the very first time with the Arjun Reddy actor in Puri Jagannadh’s JGM. However, did you know that before Pooja, a Bollywood actress was claimed to be the female lead of the film? If not then read on.

According to news 18, a news portal called ‘THEPANIPURI’, It was Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor, who was selected as the lead actress for Vijay Deverakonda’s Jana Gana Mana. Yup, you read that right. The same rumours had also claimed that actors Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan would also be starring in the film. However, nothing was confirmed by the makers. Now, with the news of Pooja Hegde stepping in as the female lead for the film, did she replace Jahnvi, or was that report baseless, this only the makers can confirm.

Talking about the film, The title and first-look poster of the film is all set to be out on May 9, which is on Vijay’s birthday.

Talking about the professional front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Radhe Shyam (with Prabhas) and in Beast (with Thalapathy Vijay). Whereas, after wrapping Liger, Vijay is now busy working on his next project titled, Khushi, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

