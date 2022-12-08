We’re just 8 days away from the release of Avatar 2 and excitement is at its peak. With the countdown already started, several box office predictions and reports have started flowing in. The latest we hear is that the film has already sold over 1.25 lakh tickets in day 1 advance booking. However, the film is still lagging much behind Marvel biggies. Keep reading to know more.

In our box office piece, a couple of days back, we mentioned how Avatar: The Way Of Water will not be able to challenge Avengers: Endgame opening day of 53.10 crores but is capable of beating Spider-Man: No Way Home’s 32.67 crores. However, if we talk only about the advance booking now, the film has a huge distance to cover to meet No Way Home’s number in India.

As of now, Avatar 2 has earned 5.35 crores gross so far in day 1 advance booking. The film has crossed the sale of over 1.25 lakh tickets. If we compare this with Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film is lagging much behind as the Tom Holland starrer had earned around 22 crores gross through advance ticket sales for day 1. Yes, there are still 8 days remaining but the distance is too much to be covered.

Avatar 2 might even miss the chance to beat Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness in day 1 advance booking. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer enjoyed a huge response by earning 19.80 crores gross through advance ticket sales. This number too looks far away to be touched by the James Cameron directorial.

There’s one Marvel biggie which might get surpassed by Avatar 2 and that’s Thor: Love And Thunder. The Chris Hemsworth starrer had made 14 crores gross through day 1 advance booking and it looks beatable.

Avatar: The Way Of Water releases on 16th December 2022.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

