The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been entertaining audiences worldwide with superhero films ever since Iron Man was released in 2008. Over the course of the years, we were introduced to many new Avengers but we also said bye to a few like the above-mentioned character Tony Stark played by Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow and most recently Chadwick Boseman’s King T’challa aka the Black Panther.

When Tony dies in the MCU after snapping the Infinity stones sending Thanos and his army back to their timeline, millions of fans cried their eyes and hearts out more than once. Well, seems like they may have a reason to smile. As per a recent fan theory video we came across, Iron Man can return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Earth 616.

While many of you may think this is via time travel, let us tell you NO. As per this fan theory, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man can return thanks to one Infinity stone that is still likely in possession of Chris Evans’ Steve Roger aka Captain America.

As per a theory shared on Instagram by HazeChill, the soul stone left with Captain America – after he puts all the other stones back in the timeline from which they were taken, will do the trick in bringing Robert Downey Jr and his character back to the MCU. The video states that while all the other Infinity stones could be placed back from where it was taken, the soul stone was gotten after making a sacrifice. As the sacrifice cannot be undone, chances are the soul stone is still in possession of Chris Evans‘ character.

Given this, these fans believe Steve can very well use it to being Tony Stark back whenever the Avengers need him. Check out the theory video explained by the duo in detail here:

Reacting to this theory, one user wrote, “Sounds BS but if Tony could return then why not 😂” Another commented, “Better theory: avengers want Cap fighting next to them in Kang Dynasty. But he’s old. So they use the tech hulk/Ant-man use to in Endgame to make him young again” A third noted, “STOP GIVING HOPES!” while a fourth added, “Don’t do that don’t give me hope…”

What are your thoughts about this theory? Let us know in the comments.

