Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 continues to mint moolah at the box office. The film will be soon closing its third week and is set to enter into the fourth week. As there’s no major competition till next Friday, expect some healthy collection in the coming days. But before that happens, the film has already gone past the number of 2.0 (Hindi). Keep reading to know more!

An official Hindi remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam thriller of the same name, this Ajay Devgn starrer has been trending terrifically ever since its release. The film competitors in the form of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya and Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero. Still, it performed brilliantly and now, is on its way to the 200 crore club in India.

Speaking about the worldwide box office, Drishyam 2 is cruising towards the 300 crore club. In India, the film has earned 194.45 crores nett in 20 days. It equals to 229.25 crores gross Indian collection. In overseas, it has earned 50 crores gross so far. On the whole, the global sum stands at a whopping 279.45 crores gross.

With this, Drishyam 2 has surpassed the worldwide collection of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (Hindi). The Hindi version of Shankar’s magnum opus had earned 275 crores gross globally. To see the complete chart of the highest-grossing Hindi films at the worldwide box office, visit ‘Worldwide 200 crores+’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Meanwhile, in India, Drishyam 2 is going to be a third 200 crore grosser for Ajay Devgn after Golmaal Again and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

