With no major release arriving at theatres this week, it’s Drishyam 2 which is continuing to gather the best collections for the 22nd day in succession. There was Bhediya which came first and then An Action Hero but none really bothered the Ajay Devgn starrer in its run. The film has continued to keep all the competition away and continued its march towards the 200 Crore Club.

This is all set to happen today, what with 198.92 crores already in. Just like last Saturday, the film is now set to take a very good jump today as the family audiences will come out and that will push the numbers in a very big way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While 2.62 crores came in yesterday for Drishyam 2, the numbers will very comfortably go past the 4 crores mark today and with some luck, there could be an even bigger haul.

From this point on the Abhishek Pathak-directed film will break quite a few records since there are a number of movies with a lifetime of 200-225 crores and in practically every two-three days, there would be some or other film which will get behind Drishyam 2. The stage has now been set in a big way for Drishyam 3 to be made and one can’t even imagine the kind of bumper start it will take on its release.

Note: All collections are as per production and distribution sources. Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Calls Rohit Shetty ‘King Of Comedy’, Says “My Humorous Side Comes Out The Best When I Work With Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News