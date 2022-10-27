The Marvel superheroes of Avengers have always been special in our hearts. From Iron Man to Captain America, Hulk to Black Widow, Scarlet Witch to Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxians, we love them all dearly. However, in Avengers: Endgame, we lost a few of our superheroes, but there was this one scene where all the women superheroes teamed up together received most of the hoots.

There are many moments from every movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that stay in our memories. Talking about the incident, Zoe, who plays Gamora in The Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise, shares how it was special and tough at the same time.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zoe Saldana aka Gamora spilled some beans from the Avengers: Endgame A-Force scene and revealed, “Obviously, we knew it was going to be special, and we were feeling ourselves every time the Russos would say, ‘Action!’ But what I can remember — and these are the nuggets of life that make me feel so human and keep me grounded — is that we were just complaining about how uncomfortable our costumes were, our makeup, our wigs, how cold the set was, how much we didn’t want to be there, how much we wanted to be there. So we were just being girls, you know? Going together and acting tough [through that] was also very special.”

Well, there are reports stating that MCU’s next female superhero leading film will feature Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan or Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). The film’s director Nia DaCosta opened up about how that A-Force scene from Avengers: Endgame influenced her to think about the movie. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she shared, “I, like many women around the world, watched Avengers: Endgame, and had that six seconds of all the Marvel women together. I once had chills, but I was also very annoyed. I was like, ‘Two hours of this, please.’ So it was really nice that they decided to do a team-up movie with three of my favorite heroes, so that’s what was most exciting. I’ve been a huge Marvel fan for the longest time, loved the movies. And so, I always knew I wanted to be a part of the universe.”

Well, what do you think of Zoe Saldana’s back story of Avengers: Endgame’s A-Force scene? Let us know!

