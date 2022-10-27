Marvel Studio is all set to bring the fans the second stand-alone instalment of Black Panther. Originally starring Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa – the King of Wakanda, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw a revision in its storyline and script to incorporate the actor’s untimely demise after battling cancer for years.

With the sequel all set to release on November 11, as the final film in Phase Four of the MCU, a premiere of the same was held in Hollywood yesterday, October 26. There, the film’s (and studio’s) casting director Sarah Finn interacted with the media and spoke about the decision regarding re-casting Bosman’s character.

At the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere last night, casting director, Sarah Finn spoke about Marvel’s decision against replacing any other actor as Chadwick Boseman’s character. She told The Hollywood Reporter while interacting with them on the red carpet, “I think obviously, his passing was such a shock, and so sudden.”

Talking about the decision to not recast Chadwick Boseman’s character in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Sarah added, “I did not have a role to play in whether they were going to keep the Black Panther in, that was Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler and everyone else’s decision, and I agree: there was no recasting Chadwick.”

As of now, the sequel that was originally supposed to talk about Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa’s development as a monarch now deals heavily with the fallout from his death – not just from an emotional but also a plot perspective.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda stars Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoya, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, and Angela Bassett as Ramonda. It releases on November 11.

