Allu Arjun and the team are gearing up to kick-start their work on Pushpa 2 in a full-fledged manner. Amid all the excitement and anticipation, the first part was recently released in Russia. Shockingly, it is said to turn into a major flop at the box office, leaving makers with financial suffering. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Pushpa: The Rise was released in Russia on 8th December. Before the film’s release, Allu and the entire team travelled to Russia and carried out heavy promotions. Even Rashmika Mandanna joined them in different promotional activities. Despite all the radio interviews, TV interviews and much more, the film has reportedly failed miserably.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the report on Tracktollywood.com, Pushpa, released on 8th December, was out of most of the theatres within 3 days. It’s really shocking considering the film’s success at the Indian box office and other international territories. Such a terrible run has resulted in the loss of 3 crores, which was spent during the promotional campaign, to the makers.

Meanwhile, even before the shoot of Pushpa 2 starts, we recently learnt that the makers are quoting a record price for overseas rights. As the Pushpa sequel carries a huge potential to be a box office monster, the makers want to make the most of its hype. Reportedly, an unbelievable price of 80 crore+ is being asked to secure overseas rights and it’s an insane amount. It’s more than what SS Rajamouli‘s RRR reportedly got (70 crores). The same was reported by Tracktollywood.com.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: SS Rajamouli Calls Prabhas ‘Darling’ As Latter Congratulates Him For RRR’s Golden Globe Nominations!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News