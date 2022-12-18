James Cameron’s much-awaited Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way Of Water, hit theatres on Friday (December 16). While the Sam Worthington-Zoe Saldana-led family-oriented film is winning the hearts of millions across the globe, there is now sad news attached to it. A man in Andhra Pradesh passed away while watching the sci-fi flick in theatres.

As per reports coming in, a man from Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district died of a heart attack while watching the James Cameron masterpiece with his younger brother. Read on to know all the details we have on it.

As per an India Today report, the deceased – identified as Lakshmireddy Srinu, went to a movie theatre in Peddapuram with his brother Raju to watch James Cameron’s recently released sci-fi flick Avatar 2. Srinu reportedly collapsed in the middle of the movie and was immediately rushed to Peddapuram Government Hospital by his younger brother. Doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. Lakshmireddy is survived by a daughter and a son.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Avatar has been in the news with regard to an audience member suffering a cardiac arrest while watching it. As per reports (by Agence France Presse), a 42-year-old man in Taiwan had also passed away after suffering a heart attack while watching the first part of the Sam Worthington-Zoe Saldana starrer when it was released in 2010.

Rating Avatar: The Way Of Water 3.5/5, Koimoi’s reviewer wrote, “(Avatar 2) is a very personal movie thatom doesn’t try to please the audience but be content with itself. James Cameron wants his emotions to be the core even if it looks dramatic and unapologetic filmmakers are all we need.” Akshay Kumar too reviewed the film tweeting, “Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!!MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound. Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on!”

Avatar: The Way Of Water had a blockbuster opening in India earning 40 crore across languages.

