Despite Avatar: The Way of Water doing roaring business and continuing to collect good moolah on Monday, Drishyam 2 managed to hang in there with decent collections still coming in. The film will now have a better hold since the euphoria around the Hollywood biggie will settle down over the next couple of days and it would be back to fair holds for the Ajay Devgn starrer.

This was evidenced on Monday when 0.75 crores* came in which is decent enough if compared to the collections that the film had enjoyed on Friday when 1.07 crores had been collected. While the drop is manageable, the fact also remains that this is the first time ever that the collections of the Abhishek Pathak directed film have gone below the 1 crore mark. Still, the film did manage to have numbers in excess of 1 crore for 31 days in a row and that’s not an easy feat either.

So far, Drishyam 2 has collected 222.10 crores* and now it would be on Friday or Saturday that it would go past the 225 crores mark. There is Cirkus too that the suspense drama would have to contend with this Friday so it boils down to as much as the film can collect while it stays in theatres.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

