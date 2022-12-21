Avatar: The Way Of Water Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): James Cameron’s much-awaited sci-fi sequel hit theatres worldwide on Friday, December 16, and is working wonders at the box office. Fans across the globe are enjoying the film and the Indian market is no different.

The science fiction thriller – starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang in pivotal roles, has collected around 162 crore at the Indian box office already – having crossed the 100 crore mark in less than three days.

As per the early trends coming in, Avatar: The Way Of Water seems looks all set to enter the 200 crore club – and that too soon. While Monday witnessed a collection of around 18 crore, Tuesday’s collections amounted to around 16 crore. The early trends reports for the James Cameron film on Day 6 suggest it will earn around 14.25 to 16.25 crore.

Going at the current pace, Avatar: The Way Of Water is likely to cross the 200-crore mark this week. It is likely to shatter and make more box office records in the days to come.

James Cameron‘s sci-fi film sees Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original 2009 film. While Sigourney Weaver has returned in a different role, it also features Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement. The much-awaited and now much-loved sequel follows the life of Jake Sully and Neytiri as they take on an ancient threat that forces them to fight against humans.

