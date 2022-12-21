In just five days, Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed 150 crores at the box office. The film could well have done it on Monday itself but then missed it by just 4 crores. The shortfall was taken care of on Tuesday when a lot more was earned all over again, what with 16 crores* being accumulated. The fall from Monday to Tuesday is reasonable and this further establishes that the film will stay in to be in double digits right till the end of the week.

Of course, when Avatar: The Way of Water opens at 41 crores then a double-digit right into the second weekend is anyways expected. However that’s more with a Hindi film since when it comes to Hollywood, there have been a few instances before when the opening weekend is extraordinary but then the weekdays start slipping big time. Here too the fall has come because ideally, at least the film should have stayed in the 20s. However, even though that hasn’t happened, the collections are still quite good, hence ensuring a bountiful first week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Avatar: The Way of Water has now collected 162 crores* at the box office and with just two more days to go before the first week come to a close, the collections should be around 185-190 crores before Cirkus arrives. The film is a superhit already and the way it holds on the second Friday would decide its blockbuster journey.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Gets Trolled For Wearing ‘Atrocious Clothes’ During FIFA World Cup Finale, Netizens Say “Galti Se Ranveer Singh Ki Almari Ke Kapde…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News