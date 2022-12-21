Rohit Shetty is all set for a bang with a cast that will leave your bones tickled with laughter. Ranveer Singh and Rohit are a duo that can create magic on-screen and fans have been waiting for their next venture, Cirkus, for a long time. And now, as the release date is finally close, the team is busy in promotions. In a recent media interaction, the director spoke about Govinda and how he didn’t get enough credit. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Ever since Cirkus’ trailer and songs have been released, Shetty’s fans have been pinning high hopes on the film. Apart from them, trade experts too feel that it will end 2022 on a happy note for Bollywood. Let’s see how it performs this Friday onwards.

Coming back to the media conversation. When asked about the biggest grosser of 1993, Rohit Shetty didn’t take a second to answer and shared ‘Aankhen’ starring Govinda in a double role along with Chunky Pandey. It was directed by David Dhawan. He even shared how Chi Chi gave back-to-back blockbusters, which is really a tough feat to achieve.

While talking further about Govinda, Rohit Shetty revealed to Pinkvilla, “For 10 years, that guy (Govinda) gave blockbusters. He and David Dhawan gave Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Raja Babu, Jodi No 1, Coolie No 1, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi, that was back-to-back. I think he didn’t get his due otherwise he would have been the biggest superstar. Ab social media hai, ek chalti hai toh sab chilate hai. Back-to-back for ten years both (Govinda and David Dhawan) had given hits.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty has created a Police universe with Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi and now he is ready to come back with the third part of Singham with Ajay Devgn. But other than that, he is also directing a web series called Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and others.

What are your thoughts about Rohit Shetty’s opinion about Govinda? Let us know through comments.

