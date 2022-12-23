Star cast: Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Murli Sharma, Siddharth Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Vrajesh Hirjee, Jacqueline Fernandez & others

Director: Rohit Shetty

Producers: Rohit Shetty & Bhushan Kumar

Cirkus Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression



Even before bringing Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express, Rohit Shetty had a remake of Sanjay Kumar and Deven Verma’s Angoor on his mind. Back in time, there were rumours that Rohit had approached Shah Rukh for Angoor remake but the actor ended up turning it down and opted to do Chennai Express. Finally, after waiting for so many years, he churned out his idea with Ranveer Singh. Now we feel good for Shah Rukh but really bad for Ranveer! Why? Well, keep reading to know about it!

Ever since the trailer was released, I had not-so-feelings for Cirkus. It lacked the punch of typical Rohit Shetty films. Despite the presence of Shetty’s lovable supporting cast, ‘go, laugh your heart out’ factor was missing. The trailer has met with a mixed reception. Only the ‘Current Laga Re’ song managed to garner some eyeballs, otherwise, it’s all dull.

Despite Ranveer Singh and the team carrying out promotions on different platforms, there’s no excitement around Rohit Shetty’s film this time. The same could be seen in the advance booking report that we covered yesterday.

Before the pandemic, Rohit Shetty had a gala time at the box office. And in the post-pandemic period, Sooryavanshi got the advantage of the audience’s rush of watching the film on big screens as theatres were just reopened along with the factor of Simmba and Singham joining in. Now, with Cirkus, it’s the real test of Shetty and in the pre-release phase, his brand failed to evoke any excitement.

Cirkus Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

From advance booking, it was clear that a huge start isn’t expected and if any turnaround happens, it’s supposed to be from evening shows onwards. And exactly the same thing happened! In a theatre, where Golmaal Again, Simmba and Sooryavanshi opened in the range of 40-60% occupancy in morning shows, I saw only 8 people including me watching Cirkus. That really speaks a lot!

Despite advance booking and initial momentum not working in favour, the brand ‘Rohit Shetty’ still has some positive working for him. The director is undoubtedly one of the most successful Indian directors and is popular for his logic-less comedies. And no matter how much you criticize him, he has a loyal fan base among the family audience. So it will be interesting to see if that set of audience steps out in large numbers to watch this film.

Cirkus also has the benefit of Christmas and new year holidays. Speaking about the competition, there’s only Avatar 2 currently playing in theatres and that too is working in 3D and other premium formats. The next big thing is Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which will be arriving on 25th January 2023. Till then, it’s an open ground for the Ranveer Singh starrer.

Now coming to the negatives, this comedy of errors is receiving mixed word-of-mouth from the audience. In the past, we have seen Rohit Shetty’s films being critic-proof. Despite poor reviews from critics, his films were supported by the masses. This time, even the ticket-buying audience isn’t impressed by the attempt and this will harm the film’s box office. In case the Ranveer Singh starrer stays flat in the opening weekend, it might just happen that the exhibitors replace it with Avatar 2 from Monday onwards, thus shifting the 3-4 weeks’ open run in the favour of James Cameron’s film.

Cirkus Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, despite the holidays and open run, Cirkus is falling short in its box office potential. This time, even total support from the masses is lacking. In the post-pandemic time, the audience is being really blunt about their choices and they won’t hesitate to completely ignore the film even if it has a stamp of Rohit Shetty over it!

A Rohit Shetty fan inside me is very much disappointed. Just like Undertaker, who enjoyed a streak at Wrestlemania with back-to-back 21 victories, I wished Shetty to remain unbeatable with 11 consecutive box office successes already. But this time, it’s going to be 11-1!

Speaking about the collection, Cirkus is expected to earn between 50-70 crores.

