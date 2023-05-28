Billie Eilish is one of the most influential singers in the world currently. With her incomparable songs and offbeat fashion choices, Billie has made a place for being the fearless and unique one in the industry. However, despite her popularity, she often finds herself loaded with hate comments and people talking about how she has changed. Billie recently gave a befitting reply to the ones calling her a “sellout” and proved how she will always live on her own terms.

Eilish shot to fame when her song Ocean Eyes went viral in 2016. At the age of 15, Billie received global recognition and soon her musical career flourished with her winning multiple accolades, including seven Grammys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite never shying away from speaking her heart out, Billie Eilish often finds herself affected by online hate comments. While she has addressed these comments several times, the ‘Bad Guy’ singer recently gave her haters a befitting reply. Taking to her Instagram stories, she mentioned how she can own distinct styles and called her haters “f*cking bozos.”

Billie Eilish penned how she was always told to dress like a woman, and when she did, she is now being mocked as a “sellout.” She wrote, “I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boyish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman and now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or flirting, I CHANGED and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blah.” She added, “[Y]ou guys are true idiots. LOL I can be BOTH you f***ing bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST! :))))”

Eilish was not done there as she had a lot more to say to her haters. The singer gave another sarcastic reply to the ones spreading hate on her posts and mentioned how “women are multifaceted” and can wear whatever they want.

Further schooling them, Billie Eilish wrote, “Also that femininity does not equal weakness??!!!! Omg?! Insane right? Who knew?? And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.” Concluding her one-sided interaction, Billie wrote, “Suck my absolute c**k and balls, you women hating a**weirdos.”

Let us know your views on Billie’s befitting replies to her hate comments in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Flash: Is Henry Cavill’s Cameo Being Teased When Michael Keaton’s Batman Says, “I Will Help You Find This Superman” In The New Footage?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News