There’s simply nothing the brilliant powerhouse of talent Vidya Balan can’t do! The reigning Queen of Instagram reels currently, Vidya Balan shares how she played a musical instrument ,the small nagada for the 1st time ever at the Jaipur Literary Festival,Soneva Fushi.

The curious and versatile actor is an eager artist which is not only evident from her experimental and pioneering roles in movies but also her social media content. Participating in trends on Instagram even while bringing her own unique brand of humour to the gram, Vidya has perfectly mastered the art of winning hearts of audiences.

From re-enacting dialogues on reels, singing for the gram to stunning everyone with her astonishing transition and fashion feels and ofcourse the latest where she is seen trying her hand at a musical instrument, Vidya Balan’s social media game is on point!

On the work front, Vidya Balan is currently looking forward to her upcoming release Neeyat on the 7th July which marks her return to the theatres after the pandemic .

View this post on Instagram

