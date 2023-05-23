The upcoming film ‘Neeyat’, which stars Vidya Balan as the protagonist, had its sound work done at the famous Abbey Road Studios which has been a home to the likes of Beatles, Pink Floyd, Amy Winehouse and more recently Ed Sheeran, Adele and Lady Gaga.

The film is a suspense-thriller and revolves around the story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) investigating inexplicable killings at a billionaire’s party where nothing is as it seems and all suspects have a secret or two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film features an ensemble cast including Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Prajakta Koli, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles.

Talking about the Abbey Road Studios, it is one of the world’s premier destinations for film scoring with illustrious movies like ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, the ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Hobbit’ trilogies, movies from the ‘Harry Potter‘ series, ‘Black Panther’, ‘1917’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ including the Oscar winning scores of ‘Gravity’ and ‘The Shape of Water’.

‘Neeyat’, produced by Prime Video and the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and directed by Anu Menon, will hit the theatres across the world on July 7.

For more details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan Once Reviewed Avengers Roasting It By Saying “Kuch Samajh Nahi Aaya”, Netizen Says “Sir Wo Avengers Nahi Drona Hogi!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News