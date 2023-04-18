To denote the 81st memorial anniversary of Late Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan, Pune, a Registered Public Charitable Trust established and exclusively nurtured over the last 33 years by the Mangeshkar Family, will felicitate legends from the field of music, drama, art, medical professionals and social work with the prestigious awards at Sri Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion on Monday, April 24 2023. Every year, this programme is organized on 24th April ie memorial day of Master Deenanathji.

Since last year, the Mangeshkar family and the Trust (all the Trustees are family members), have decided to institute an Award in the honour and memory of Hon’ble Bharat Ratna Lata Didi. This award will be known as the “Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar”. This award is given every year to an individual who has made pathbreaking and exemplary contribution to our nation, its people and our society. The first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar was awarded to the Hon Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji last year.

This year, the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar will be awarded to veteran singer and Lata didi’s younger sister Smt. Asha Bhosale. Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar will preside over the function.

The recipients will be as follows:

Asha Bhosale will be honoured with the prestigious Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar, Pankaj Udhas with the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar for Contribution to Indian Music, Gauri Theaters of Prashant Damle Fan Foundation for Best Drama of the Year – Niyam Va Ati Lagu, Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust for yeoman Social Service, Granthali Prakashan with the Vagvilasini Puraskar for contribution to Literature, Prasad Oak with the Vishesh Puraskar for contribution to Cinema and Drama and Vidya Balan with the Vishesh Puraskar for contribution to Cinema.

“In memory of Master Deenanathji, whose monumental contributions as singer, musician and stage artiste have been an inspiration to the people of Maharashtra and India, the Mangeshkar family organises the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Awards to honour legends. We are glad that we have the love and support of the masses.” echoed Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar.

The award function ceremony will be from 6.00 pm to 6.15 pm and 7.45 to 8.00 pm followed byy a musical and dance program from 8.00 pm.

The musical program will be by Hariharan and Dr. Rahul Deshpande followed by Kathak by Meghranjani Medhi and Marami Medhi accompanied by Pt Joyprakash Medhi on vocals, Pt Pranshu Chaturlal and Vinay Mundhe on the tabla along with Shubham Ugale on the Pakhawaj.

This music and dance program is being organised by Hridayesh Arts and the 81st Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Punyatithi is being jointly organised by Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Prathishthan and Hridayesh Arts.

