Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were one of the hottest pairs of B’town and their chemistry was undeniable and unmissable in whatever they did. If you don’t remember, they starred together in Shubha Mudgal’s music video Pyaar Ke Geet where Malaika broke a leg while she danced to the foot-tapping number Aayo re Mharo Dholna!

However, the duo hit it off when they first met during the shoot of a coffee advertisement. The ad was so raunchy that it was banned after being broadcast on National Television. In the ad, Arbaaz comes home tired, probably from the office.

Malaika Arora brews some coffee for him but before the steaming coffee, they share some steaming intimate moments on the bed, ending up making out and having s*x while the coffee is still on the gas stove. Netizens obviously had their reactions to this weird ad.

The advertisement for this coffee brand was banned from airing on TV. However, a YouTube channel by Kailash Surendranath shared the video which was shot for MR Coffee. The ad has Elvis Presley‘s Can’t Help Falling In Love playing in the background. A user commented praising the ad, “Better than American ads , the best of best ad, aise ad to kahin nahin milta hain, two passionate beautiful people, tasteful amazing and I have seen in years, and for India wow.”

One more user took a jibe at Malaika Arora’s current relationship and wrote, “Now Arjun enjoys coffee,” trying to hit below the belt. One more user wrote, “Ok that didn’t look like a coffee ad it looked like a bed scene. It was more of a bad scene than the coffee, what the hell.”

Users took digs at the concept of the ad as one wrote, “Coffee ka ad hai ya cond*m ka?” Another user commented, “Omg is this type of ad broadcast on TV too..” One more comment echoed the same thought, “Ye coffee ka add hai wakai ?”

You can watch the advertisement here.

Reportedly, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan fell in love while shooting for this ad. They got married in 1998 and called it quits 18 years later. The ex-couple co-parent their son Arhaan Khan.

