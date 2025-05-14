If there is any legal mess that is entertaining, it is Pankaj Tripathi solving cases in a black coat. Criminal Justice S4 is arriving on JioHotstar and the trailer of the courtroom drama has been dropped which is intriguing, yet not without flaws. This time there are not one but two criminals – Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub the main accused and Surveen Chawla, the co-accused!

The trailer hints at the same blueprint the series has been following since three seasons – the initial confusion of the accused, the twists in the evidenes and the final courtroom showdown. However, Pankaj Tripathi presents it in an intriguing and fresh tale each time.

But looking at the trailer of Criminal Justice S4, I just wondered if Madhav Mishra would lose this time. This is more so because I want to be invested more in Shweta Basu Prasad, the opposition party, joined by Mita Vashisht, fighting for the co-accused!

Also, looking at him lose this time might be a very clever twist, setting the stage for the upcoming season as well. The new case is captivating, all thanks to the stellar starcast; however, the trailer gives off a strong been there, seen that vibe since a lot of courtroom dramas have done it right in the recent past. With Mita Vashisht, I remember Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi playing lawyers in Raisinghani VS Raisinghani, which arrived on Sony Liv.

So for a change, it would be so interesting to not see another innocent person caught in the system and Another powerful entity trying to manipulate the truth putting the show at a huge risks of being repetitive. It would be very interesting to bring something more than just another new crime case or a new angle.

Pankaj Tripathi‘s Madhav Mishra promises the accused ‘Aapki Talwar, Dhaal, Aur Ghoda teeno main hoon’ but did not Abhimanyu die on the battlefield, losing the war but rising the hero! Hopes high with another season.

