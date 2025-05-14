Have you ever heard the term “Every job calls for a specialized skill?” Well, someone needs to explain this to Ajay Devgn, who has voiced Mr Han in the Hindi version of the upcoming film Karate Kid: Legends. Along with Ajay is debuting is son Yug Devgn, who has dubbed for Ben Wang’s Li Fong in the film, and it seems he was clearly not ready for this task!

In the last few years, the dubbing industry has progressed positively, with International films providing really good and acceptable voice-overs in Hindi as well. But this trailer takes us back at least a decade!

Ajay Devgn as Jackie Chan is the last thing I would like to hear. I mean, the input and the output totally do not match here, and whoever’s idea this was, it definitely was a terrible idea! Especially when Jackie Chan is already a loved figure among Indian audiences. Meanwhile, this should not have been Yug’s introduction to the cinematic world and its audiences.

The boy is literally struggling while he tries to voice the struggles, inhibitions, and dilemmas of a young boy played by Ben Wang! I seriously do not have any empathy when I say this, but the boy is terrible with his skill set here. Yes, we have to give him the benefit of the doubt since it is his first project and since he is just a boy, but the bottom line here is that there are millions of talented and skilled artists who know their job and could have pulled this off with so much ease and brilliance!

Obviously, this must have been a move to match Mufasa: The Lion King’s hindi trio – Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and Abram as the little Simmba but trust me, even that could not help the film, and Ajay Devgn – Yug’s combo is not helping Jackie Chan’s Karate Kids: Legend at all!

The Hindi trailer is so forced that it seems like a fan forcefully dubbed this version, and it was released! While Yug’s enthusiasm could be a major plus with this trailer, his inexperience and unpolished skill set speak volumes!

Shouldn’t say more. Check out the Hindi trailer here for Karate Kid: Legends.

