In a shocking turn of events, Comedian Sunil Pal, in one of his videos, has reportedly hinted that The Great Indian Kapil Show has been called off unceremoniously. However, he has asserted that he has been hearing such things in his periphery and cannot confirm if they are true.

The comedian, however, expressed disappointment for the team but claimed he was happy as an ardent and loyal Kapil Sharma fan and called the decision to be a boon in disguise for Kapil and his team.

In a video posted on Instagram, Sunil Pal said, “Bahut dukh ho raha hai, feeling very sad jo udti udti khabrein aa rahi hain, pata nahi isme kitni sacchai hai. The Great Indian Kapil Show jo Netflix par stream ho raha tha, kyunki sunne mein aaya hai ki ye show ko band karna pad raha hai. To main Kapil se ye kehna chahunga ki accha hai aapka show yahan se band ho raha hai kyunki aap OTT ke artist nahi ho. Aap ghar ghar ke artist. Chopra ho ya Dharma, har Jile mein har shahar ma, dekha jaata hai ghar ghar ma, us talented artist ka naam hai Kapil Sharma.”

Sunil Pal, called Kapil Sharma TV’s entertainer, joined the wrong club and is going to OTT. He even mentioned how Kapil’s content is not for Netflix’s target audience. The comedian went ahead and called the content on Netflix as vulgar, adult, and erotic, none of which is Kapil Sharma’s foray.

In a very long video, Sunil Pal even called himself an ardent Kapil Sharma fan and pleaded with him to return to Television. He said, “Kapil Show Netflix pe band ho raha hai kharab lag raha hai lekin ye bahut accha ho raha hai. Wo platform deserve nahi karta aapko. Aap bahut bade artist ho desh ke aur duniya. Aapko accha show laana hai, TV ke darshak aapka wait kar rahe hain. The Kapil Sharma Show ka wait kar rahe.”

Sunil Pal also questioned Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda’s commitment to The Great Indian Kapil Show. He said, “Baaki sabse nivedan karna chahunga, Sunil Grover hain, Kiku hain, Krushna Abhishek hain, aapse bhi nivedan hai ki agar aap Kapil ka show karte hain to baaki jagah kam dikhiye. Warna yahan bhi dikhenge wahan bhi dikhenge, public ka dhyaan bant jaata hai. Kyunki bharpoor paisa aap kamaate hain, Channel aapko itna paisa deta hai to thoda nishthavaan rahiye.” Blatantly calling out the writers of the show he said, “Aap writer acche rakhiye, saare ke saare writer aapke nalle hain. Acche logon ko rakhiye, bahut accha hoga aapka show.”

For the unversed, The Great Indian Kapil Show is still on air. However, the team has wrapped up shooting for the first season, and it is not sure if the show has been renewed for a second season or not.

