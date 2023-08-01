The AI trend is massively going viral on social media, and everyone is down and trying it. From Bollywood celebrities to Hollywood to now politicians, everyone is jumping on the bandwagon, and we’ve seen so many versions of influential personalities created by their fans using AI-tool, and we’re loving it. The latest addition to Barbie makeover is Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and other leading politicians of the country, and their pictures are trending online with fans reacting to it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Barbi, starring Margot Robbie, was released recently and has performed well at the global box office despite facing a clash with Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy.

Now talking about the Barbie trend, celebrity Viral Bhayani shared a photo dump on his official Instagram handle featuring Indian politicians donning bright pink colour. The slide show starts with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Laloo Prasad Yadav.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

How pretty are the politicians looking with this Barbie makeover, whoa!

Reacting to their pictures, a user on Instagram commented, “Arey pappu pappi ban gaya 😂😂😂😂”

Another went, “Rahul ji and Sonia Gandhi g is looking amazing 🤩”

A third commented, “Rahul Gandhi sir kisi hero se kam nahi lag rahe hai”

A fourth commented, “Narendra Modi ❤️👑”

What are your thoughts on Indian politicians getting a Barbie makeover? Who is your favourite from the above list – Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari or Laloo Prasad Yadav? Tell us in the space below.

