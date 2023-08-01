The week has just started but feeling caught up and tired already? Well, they say laughter is the key, my friend, and we decided to put some dash of humour in this already heavy and dull day of your’s. And if you are having an amazing day already, then this hilarious conversation between Aamir Khan and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker would act as a catalyst to your brilliant day.

So in some parallel universe, the Ghajini actor and Juhi Chawla from the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak world have been caught red handed kissing by Peter Parker Tom Holland who apparently is stunned to see them kissing in his style but as soon as he tries to question Aamir, things turn dark.

Shots are fired, and digs are thrown around heights, romance, memory with their girlfriends dropping in and Juhi Chawla calling Mary Jane a b*tch! But b*tch in typical Rani Mukerji’s Mala Style. Ufff…too much info? We’ll break down this hilarious hypothetical chat for you.

So when Peter Parker saw Aamir Khan hanging down against gravity kissing Juhi Chawla, he exclaimed, “Wait, I thought we did it first. To this Aamir Khan replied, “Only thing, we did first. Where’s my royalties?” Parker said, “No royalties for people shorter than me! Meanwhile Mary Jane (Zendaya) suggests Peter another scene from Qayamat se Qayamat Tak to copy and Juhi Chawla quips in, “You won’t look as cute as me though!” To this Mary Jane calls her a b*tch making Juhi go, “yeh angrezi gaali apne paas hi rakhna. Hindi mein ek gaali sunaa di to saara khandaan kabar se baahar aa jaayega!”

Mary Jane recognises her and goes, “Maaaalaaa.” Read that in Rani Mukerji’s voice? Well, we wrote that in her voice as well! This super hilarious chat was imagined by an Instagram handle Bollywille which has been dishing out some hilarious hypothetical chats.

Check out the whole conversation here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollyville (@bollywille)

For more such stuff, stay tuned to Koimoi.

