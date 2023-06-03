Actors rarely get to play life-altering roles in their career, and for Adivi Sesh, ‘Major’ was one such film. On its first anniversary – June 3, Sesh has shared how it changed his life.

‘Major’ depicted the real-life story of the braveheart, NSG officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan, and the tragic events of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The biopic forged a very special bond with Sesh, who is keeping this legacy alive by remaining close to the Unnikrishnan family — retired ISRO scientist K. Unnikrishnan and his wife Dhanalakshmi.

On the film’s first anniversary, Adivi Sesh spent the day with Unnikrishnan’s family in Bangalore and penned a heartfelt note about the day as well as the film along with some sweet pictures.

Adivi Sesh said on Instagram, “Got my darshan with Amma and Uncle for the one-year anniversary of ‘Major’. Amma cooked some amazing food despite her shoulder pain. Their love has meant everything to me. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has blessed me and changed me in ways I never knew.

“‘Major’ is my most memorable film. I want to thank Mahesh [Babu] sir, our amazing producers, our phenomenal director, the hardworking team, our actors who gave riveting performances and most of all the audience. The love and respect you have given us is immense. I am indebted from the bottom of my heart. This honour is forever. JaiHind!”

On the work front, Adivi Sesh will be seen next in ‘G2’, the second film of the ‘Goodachari’ franchise. The shooting for the pan-India film, which is being put together by the makers of ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Karthikeya 2’ and ‘Major’. will commence soon.

