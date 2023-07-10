Rivalry among actors in the entertainment industry is not uncommon and can be fueled by various factors. Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan also had a rivalry in the Bhojpuri film industry. Recently Tiwari explained their rivalry & compared it to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

The Bhojpuri actor recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat and opened up about their rivalry and spoke about the incident when Ravi refused to get beaten up by him in a film. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an interview on Aap Ki Adalat, Manoj Tiwari compared their rivalry to the famous Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan dynamic by saying, “We both have been actors in the same industry. So, in that scenario, it is natural to be a little competitive. Every person wants to perform better than the others. Toh aap samajh lijiye Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan jo hain, vaisa hi hai.”

Several Bhojpuri films feature the on-screen pairing of Ravi and Manoj Tiwari. But when Manoj, who portrayed a cop in the film, beat Ravi, who was playing a criminal, their rivalry reached its zenith then. Explaining the incident, Manoj said, “Iss sab mamle mein bahut badmaash thay woh. I debuted in films after him. The only difference was that when he used to star in a film, the producer would earn Rs 3-4 lakh; when I starred in a film, the producer earned Rs 40 crore. By the time I joined the industry, it became big, and movies were made on a big budget. That particular film was also being made on a big budget. Now, in the film, I am playing the role of an inspector, you are portraying the character of a culprit. I am searching for you in the whole film, and by the end, when I find you, it’s natural for me to beat you up.”

He continued, “Now, the scene given to us says that the cop has to beat the culprit a lot. But he said I also want to beat him. Then the director came to me and told me his demand to add a few scenes of him beating me up. But it didn’t make sense to me, I was standing in the scene with a full police force, toh mujhe kaise mar sakte hai (How can he beat me?). Mein SP (Superintendent of Police) bana tha usmein (I was playing the role of an SP). I told the director, ‘SP will look like a fool in the film’.”

Discussing Ravi Kishan’s mindset, Manoj Tiwari said, “Ravi signed the film, but at the time of the shooting, he felt that it’s not the SP but Manoj Tiwari who is beating him.”

For more updates on Bollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Termed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan As The Most Stunning Actress But She Ignored Saying ‘Next Question!’ Upon Asked About Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News