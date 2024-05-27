While there have been enough debates, there is a lot of anticipation about star kids debuting, and number one on that list has to be Junaid Khan’s debut. Aamir Khan & Reena Dutta’s firstborn son has always kept his life out of the headlines and pretty lowkey. For a while, people thought he might take up roles behind the camera, but fans were excited when reports of his debut with YRF’s Maharaj started circulating. The movie has some major updates for the fans, especially its release date.

After a long wait, new updates about the film’s release date exist. Junaid Khan began preparing for his acting career more than four years ago. He was cast in the lead role of YRF’s Maharaj, which concluded production in October last year. The film, which stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari, will premiere on Netflix on June 14. The trailer will be released on June 5 to kick off the marketing campaign. Junaid is about to begin filming his third film, a remake of the Tamil romantic comedy Love Today (2022), starring Khushi Kapoor. He recently wrapped up filming his second film with director Siddharth and co-star Sai Pallavi.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s actress Shalini Pandey spoke about her experience working with Junaid. She said, “Junaid is a very easy, breezy human being. He’s a good co-actor to work with. I had a lot of fun working with him. We’re in the same age group, so we had a blast during the shoot. Maharaj is one of his first few projects, and so is mine. That’s why we had a very similar energy on set.”

Before his first release, Junaid had already been working on two other projects. Aamir Khan will produce Junaid’s second film, which Siddharth P. Malhotra is directing. BTS photos of Sai Pallavi and him posing together against the picturesque backdrop of Japan’s Sapporo Snow Festival recently went viral on the internet. Reports state that even though the weather wasn’t cooperating, Junaid and the rest of the crew persisted in shooting. The team worked twelve to fourteen hours daily to keep the project on schedule. According to reports, Aamir Khan is in constant contact with his son Junaid and the crew to ensure the shoot is completed properly.

So, Maharaj’s tentative release date is June 14, 2024, as of now.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Embark On A Raw & Tragic Love Journey

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News