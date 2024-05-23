What’s trending today in the entertainment world? Shah Rukh Khan is recovering well and expected to attend the IPL finals, while Alia Bhatt showed her support for Deepika Padukone, who is facing online bullying. In film news, Aamir Khan’s production Laapataa Ladies is racing for the top spot on Netflix India, while Janhvi Kapoor encountered some overzealous fans in Ahmedabad.

Down south, Dhanush’s upcoming film Raayan has finalized its cast, and the makers of Pushpa 2 announced their song Angaaron. Huma Qureshi joins Yash for the intriguing Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups and Harish Kalyan’s film Parking continues to impress, with its screenplay being added to a prestigious library and remake rights secured. Scroll down to read the full stories!

Shah Rukh Khan Recovering Well, Expected to Attend IPL Finals

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is recovering well after being hospitalized for a heatstroke in Ahmedabad earlier this week. Khan, who co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricket team, was admitted to the city’s KD Hospital on Wednesday, May 22nd. Reports suggest he is responding well to treatment and is already feeling much better.

According to actress and KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla, Khan “will soon be up and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team” at the IPL finals on Sunday, May 26th. This update comes as a relief to fans who were concerned about his health.

Alia Bhatt Supports Deepika Padukone Amidst Online Bullying During Pregnancy

Actress Alia Bhatt has spoken out against the online bullying faced by fellow actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently pregnant. Deepika was recently targeted with derogatory comments about her body and baby bump after a public outing.

Bhatt, along with her family members, showed their support by liking a post by journalist Faye D’Souza condemning the trolls. Fans are praising Alia’s empathy, especially considering her own experiences with online negativity. This incident highlights the need for solidarity against cyberbullying, particularly towards pregnant women.

Aamir Khan’s production, Laapataa Ladies, is surging on Netflix India. Directed by Kiran Rao, the comedy-drama is now the second-most watched Indian film of 2024, surpassing Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. With 13.8 million views in just 24 days, Laapataa Ladies even cracked the global top 5 for non-English films.

Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter currently holds the top spot, but Laapataa Ladies’ strong showing (2.6 million views last week) suggests it could take the crown next week. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan is also a contender, grabbing the 4th spot globally with 13 million views in 17 days. The race for Netflix India’s most-watched Indian film is on!

Janhvi Kapoor Encounters Enthusiastic Fans (the Wrong Way) in Ahmedabad

Janhvi Kapoor, while attending a cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, was met with an unexpected display of fan enthusiasm. Videos circulating online show fans throwing their phones towards Kapoor, presumably in an attempt to get a selfie with the actress.

Reports suggest Kapoor and her friend Orry were startled but unharmed by the flying phones. The actress was even captured laughing in the videos, possibly due to the unusual situation. This incident highlights the challenges celebrities sometimes face in managing overzealous fan interactions. Also Read: Is 2024 Janhvi Kapoor’s Year? Mr & Mrs Mahi Could Be Her Defining Role

Dhanush’s Raayan: Sundeep Kishan & Aparna Balamurali turn a romantic couple

Dhanush’s 50th film, Raayan, is all set to release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi on June 13th. The film marks the directorial debut of Dhanush and has an ensemble cast including Dhanush himself, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

The music for the film is composed by the legendary AR Rahman. The first single from the album was released a few days ago and received a positive response from fans. The second song, which features Sundeep Kishan and Aparna Balamurali as a romantic couple, is set to be released on May 24th.

The poster for the song suggests that Sundeep Kishan and Aparna Balamurali share a wonderful chemistry. The song is sure to be a treat for fans of the two actors.

Raayan is a highly anticipated film and the buzz around it is only getting stronger with the release of each new song. The film is expected to be a big hit at the box office.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Gears Up for Romance with Second Single “Angaaron”

Fans of the highly-anticipated “Pushpa 2: The Rule” can rejoice! After the electrifying teaser and chart-topping song “Pushpa Pushpa,” the makers have unveiled the promo for the second single, “Angaaron (The Couple Song).”

The promo features Rashmika Mandanna’s character Srivalli. It hints at a romantic track reminiscent of the popular “Saami Saami” from the first film. This song promises to explore the love story between Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) and Srivalli.

Music maestro Devi Sri Prasad composes the song with lyrics by Chandra Bose and vocals by the renowned Shreya Ghoshal. The excitement for “Pushpa 2: The Rule” continues to build as fans eagerly await the release of “Angaaron” on May 29th.

Huma Qureshi Joins Yash for “Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups”

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is set to share the screen with Kannada superstar Yash in the upcoming film “Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.” Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film already boasts Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

Reports suggest Qureshi will play a significant role, though details about her character remain under wraps. This casting adds another layer of intrigue to the project, which has already generated significant buzz with Yash’s involvement and the unique title.

“Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups” is slated for release on April 10th, 2025. With a star-studded cast and a captivating title, the film is expected to be a major crowd-puller.

Harish Kalyan’s “Parking” Scores Big: Screenplay Added to Oscars Library & Remake Rights Secured

Acclaim and opportunity are coming in equal measure for Harish Kalyan’s Tamil film “Parking.” The producer, K S Sinish, recently announced a prestigious honor – the film’s screenplay has been included in the core collection of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences library. This recognition follows a similar achievement for Manoj Bajpayee’s movie “Joram.”

Adding to the excitement, a popular production house has acquired the remake rights for “Parking” in five languages – four Indian languages and one foreign language. An official announcement regarding the remakes is awaited with anticipation.

“Parking,” featuring M S Bhaskar and Indhuja Ravichandran in pivotal roles, marked the directorial debut of Ramkumar Balakrishnan. With music by Sam CS, the film is clearly on a winning streak! Stay tuned for further updates on the remakes.

Box Office Updates

