Shah Rukh Khan Hospitalized In Ahmedabad For Dehydration

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to Ahmedabad’s KD Hospital on May 22, 2024, after experiencing dehydration or heatstroke, according to reports. The actor was in Ahmedabad to attend the first IPL playoff match between his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly felt unwell after returning to the ITC Narmada Hotel in Vastrapur late at night following the match, which the KKR won by eight runs.

His health, however, deteriorated the following day, prompting his immediate admission to KD Hospital.

Thankfully, Khan received prompt medical attention and was discharged after treatment. The extreme heatwave gripping the region likely contributed to his condition.

While SRK‘s health is said to be stable now, he has decided to rest in Ahmedabad before returning to Mumbai.

