Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer War 2 has crashed at the Indian box office. Despite the star power and the craze for the YRF spy universe, it has scored an embarrassing third week. Scroll below for a detailed comparison with Pathaan and the other franchises.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 22

According to estimates, War 2 garnered only 38 lakhs on day 22, another drop from 42 lakhs earned the previous day. The only competition was Param Sundari, but despite that, there were minimal footfalls. Things will only get worse with the arrival of Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files, and The Conjuring: Last Rites today.

The overall box office collection in India concludes at an estimated 243.77 crores after 22 days. It’s now or never because the ongoing weekend is the last scope for War 2 to cross the 250 crore mark, post which it will make its way out of theatres. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 287.64 crores.

Here’s the box office breakdown of War 2 at the Indian box office:

Week 1: 209.10 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 29.55 crores *

* Week 3: 5.12 crores*

Total: 243.77 crores*

War 2 vs Week 3 of the YRF spy universe

It’s disappointing to see a biggie like War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR in the lead, earn only 5.12 crores* in its third week at the Indian box office. It has scored the second-lowest collection in the YRF spy universe. The only saving grace is that it surpassed Salman Khan‘s Tiger 3.

Take a look at the third week collection of spy films in the YRF universe (India net):

Pathaan (2023): 46.95 crores Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): 27.31 crores War (2019): 21.35 crores Ek Tha Tiger (2012): 10.5 crores War 2 (2025): 5.12 crores Tiger 3 (2023): 2.22 crores

As one may have noticed, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial remained way behind Siddharth Anand’s War (21.35 crores).

War 2 Box Office Summary (22 days)

Budget: 325 crores

India net: 243.77 crores

Budget recovery: 75%

India gross: 287.64 crores

Verdict: Losing

