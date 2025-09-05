Sivakarthikeyan’s action biggie, also starring Biju Menon, Vidyut Jammwal, and Rukmini Vasanth, has opened to a low start at the box office. The film helmed by AR Murugadoss failed to enter the top 5 openings of 2025 for a Kollywood film! Meanwhile, it performed way below Sivakarthikeyan’s last theatrical release!

Amaran Opened Much Bigger!

Sivakarthikeyan’s last theatrical release opened almost 67% higher at the box office. Starring Sai Pallavi along with SK, Amaran opened at 21.8 crore at the box office and was one of the top openers of the year 2024.

Madharaasi Box Office Day 1 Early Estimates

As per the early estimates, Madharaasi has managed to earn in the range of 13 – 14 crore on day 1, September 5, Friday. The film registered an occupancy of 57% in the theaters, excluding the night shows. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the film, Dil Madharaasi, registered only 4% occupancy in the theaters, excluding the night shows!

6th Biggest Opening Of 2025

Sivakarthikeyan has registered 6th biggest opening for a Kollywood film in 2025. It settled below Kamal Haasan in the list. Haasan’s last disaster Thug Life, opened at 15.5 crore at the box office.

Check out the top 5 openings for a Kollywood film in 2025 (India Net Collections).

Coolie: 65 crore Good Bad Ugly: 29.25 crore Vidaamuyarchi: 27 crore Retro: 19.25 crore Thug Life: 15.5 crore

For the unversed, Madharaasi, helmed by AR Murugadoss, also stars Biju Menon, Vidyut Jammwal, and Rukmini Vasanth. The official synopsis of the film says, “Reeling from a breakup, a man with a tragic past becomes involved in an operation to stop the mass distribution of weapons in this Tamil-language drama thriller.”

