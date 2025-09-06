With a worldwide tally of $508.8 million, the latest Fantastic Four reboot is the only MCU title of 2025 to turn a profit at the box office (based on the 2.5x multiplier rule). The year’s earlier Marvel releases, Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World, both fell short of their break-even marks. As of now, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has earned about $8.8 million beyond its $500 million break-even point. The question now is how much profit the Pedro Pascal–starrer can ultimately deliver.

After recently outgrossing several well-known films such as Aladdin (1992), Troy (2004), Toy Story 2 (1999), and How to Train Your Dragon (2010), First Steps has now surpassed the Tom Hardy-led Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), which made $506.8 million globally. Now, the superhero film is targeting to overtake the lifetime earnings of James Cameron’s legendary sci-fi action sequel, Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991). Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. Terminator 2: Judgment Day – Box Office Comparison

Here is the box office breakdown of the two films, based on Box Office Mojo data:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $267.4 million

International: $241.4 million

Worldwide: $508.8 million (as of today)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $205.9 million

International: $311.9 million

Worldwide: $517.8 million

Currently, First Steps trails James Cameron’s iconic sequel by around $9 million worldwide. With a sustained box office run and no digital release date in sight, the MCU film is on track to surpass Terminator 2 before concluding its theatrical run.

2025 Films Ahead Of First Steps

Currently ranked as the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2025, The Fantastic Four: First Steps trails behind these eight titles in worldwide earnings:

Ne Zha 2 – $1.9 billion (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Lilo & Stitch – $1 billion (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) A Minecraft Movie – $957.9 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Jurassic World: Rebirth – $856.7 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) How to Train Your Dragon – $630.3 (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) F1: The Movie – $616.5 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Superman – $612.7 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $598.1 million (Box Office Mojo)

With Mission: Impossible 8’s $598.1 million global haul as its nearest 2025 target, surpassing any of the eight films ahead of it is unlikely during the remainder of First Steps’ theatrical run.

More About The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe, the story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

