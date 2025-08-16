With a stellar 96% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the first two episodes of the eight-part sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth are now streaming on FX and FX on Hulu in the U.S., and on Jio Hotstar in India. But how does it stack up against the Alien film franchise — from Ridley Scott’s iconic 1979 classic and James Cameron’s acclaimed sequel, to the crossovers, prequels, and recent entries like Alien: Romulus, in terms of IMDb user ratings? Let’s take a look.

Alien: Earth vs. Alien Film Series – IMDb Ratings Compared

As of now, Alien: Earth has a strong user rating of 7.9/10 on IMDb. In comparison, here is how cinephiles have rated other films in the Alien franchise (as per IMDb):

Alien (1979) – 8.5/10

Aliens (1986) – 8.4/10

Alien 3 (1992) – 6.4/10

Alien: Resurrection (1997) – 6.2/10

Alien vs. Predator (2004) – 5.7/10

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) – 4.6/10

Prometheus (2012) – 7/10

Alien: Covenant (2017) – 6.4/10

Alien: Romulus (2024) – 7.1/10

According to current IMDb ratings, Ridley Scott’s 1979 masterpiece Alien remains the franchise leader with an 8.5/10, closely followed by James Cameron’s Aliens at 8.4/10. With its 7.9/10 score, Alien: Earth currently ranks third-best in the saga. While its score may fluctuate as more users share their opinions until the series concludes on September 23, 2025, a significant change seems unlikely.

What’s Alien: Earth All About

The sci-fi horror series occurs where cyborgs (humans with biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (artificially intelligent humanoid robots) live with humans on Earth. When a mysterious deep-space research vessel crash-lands on the planet, Wendy (played by Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag team of soldiers learn about the greatest threat to Earth.

It is revealed that Wendy is no ordinary woman; she is a hybrid, a first-of-its-kind humanoid robot with human consciousness. Alien: Earth also features Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, and Indian actor Adarsh Gourav, among other cast members.

Alien: Earth Trailer

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Sharon Sees A New Side To Nick While Cane Makes A Promise To Lily

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News