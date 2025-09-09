The Conjuring: Last Rites has achieved a glorious feat with its opening weekend collection worldwide, as the weekend actuals came in higher than initially reported. It has surpassed the global opening weekend collection of It as the biggest debut among horror movies. It missed a major global milestone by a whisker. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The fourth and reportedly last installment in the main Conjuring franchise generated a huge opening weekend collection. It is also one of the biggest opening weekends of this year. Warner Bros is the first studio in history to produce seven consecutive movies that earned more than $40 million in their debut weekends.

Surpassed It as the biggest global opening for horror movies

The Conjuring: Last Rites’ overseas actuals are almost 6% more than the previously reported numbers. It collected $110 million across 66 markets in its 5-day international opening weekend, as per Box Office Mojo. It is the biggest overseas debut ever for horror movies, beating It: Chapter Two‘s $93.9 million and It’s $66.3 million.

Domestically, the actuals came in higher, at $84 million. Allied to the overseas collection, The Conjuring 4’s global opening is a magnificent $194 million. Last Rites has thus surpassed It’s $189.7 million to register the biggest-ever global debut for horror movies.

Missed the $200 million milestone by a whisker

During its opening weekend, Conjuring 4 missed the $200 million milestone by a hair. But it must have crossed that on Monday only; the official numbers have not yet been revealed. It will cross that mark in just four days. It will be interesting to see how it performs in the upcoming weeks. The Conjuring: Last Rites, featuring Mia Tomlinson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, and Ben Hardy, was released on September 5.

Box office summary of The Conjuring 4

North America – $84.0 million

International – $110.0 million

Worldwide – $194.0 million

