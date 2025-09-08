Benedict Cumberbatch’s lukewarm satirical film The Roses has finally started gaining traction a week after its release, showing that the actor’s star power can still draw audiences. Despite facing stiff competition in theaters from other Hollywood blockbusters like Weapons, Superman, Fantastic Four: First Steps, and The Conjuring 4: Last Rites, The Roses has managed to stay afloat. The recent three-day weekend boost has now placed the film in a respectable position, allowing it to compete closely with Bob Odenkirk’s action sequel, Nobody 2.

The Roses Box Office Earnings and International Performance

The Roses, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch alongside Olivia Colman, is a modern take on the 1989 classic The War of the Roses, adapted from Warren Adler’s novel.

Worldwide, the film has earned over $32 million so far, with most of the revenue coming from international markets, per Box Office Mojo. The global earnings stand at $20 million, noticeably higher than Nobody 2, which has managed around $15.7 million abroad.

The Roses Box Office Summary

North America -$12.2m

International – $20m

Worldwide – $32.2m

Comparing Total Revenue: The Roses vs Nobody 2

When it comes to total revenue, Nobody 2 still leads with just over $37 million, benefiting from a warmer reception in North America. The release timing plays a role here, as Nobody 2 hit theaters on 13th August, more than two weeks before The Roses. This means The Roses is earning faster, showing a higher rate of revenue accumulation in a shorter period.

Domestic Earnings Push The Roses Close to Budget Recovery

The Roses is also close to covering its reported $20 million budget, aided by a nearly $3 million domestic three-day weekend collection. This figure dwarfs Nobody 2’s domestic three-day weekend take of around $350,000, a difference of roughly 757%.

After several days of earning less than $1 million daily, The Roses experienced a sudden surge last Friday, jumping 86.7% to approximately $784,000. Saturday continued the upward trend with a 53.1 % increase, reaching around $1.2 million. If this momentum continues, The Roses is expected to surpass Nobody 2’s total collection and move into profitable territory.

Modest Opening Turns Into Steady Profit Potential

Considering the film opened domestically with a modest $2.4 million, this growth offers relief to the creators and performers. Even in a competitive environment with high-profile releases, The Roses has managed to steadily gain ground. The consistent theater counts and rising earnings suggest that the film is carving out a sustainable path toward profitability, proving that steady growth can compete with earlier releases and bigger franchises.

The Roses shows that slow but steady momentum, aided by star presence and international appeal, can still make a significant mark in a crowded box office.

