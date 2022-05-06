Star cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor

Director: Sam Raimi

Producer: Kevin Feige

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Box Office Review: Expectations

Marvel has built a tremendous following over the years in India, and there’s no need to say that there’s always a huge buzz for the studio’s movies. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is no exception, especially after Spider-Man: No Way Home’s crazy success.

Of course, Spider-Man is a big brand but the studio has done enough work in establishing its characters well and made sure that each character has its own fan base. Also, there are always been some crazy speculations/theories about Marvel films and Doctor Strange 2 too had it regarding Tom Cruise entering the universe as Iron Man.

Other than the above-mentioned things, the big screen experience is something that really made Doctor Strange 2 a hot topic ever since the trailer came out.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Box Office Review: Impact

Living up to the hype, Doctor Strange has struck hard at the Indian box office. I watched the first-day first-show (9:10 am) and it was houseful. The same is the situation in most of the places, which very much sums up the bumper start of the film.

Marvel didn’t disappoint fans and this time, they deliver a good entertaining package with Doctor Strange 2. As the start is already been terrific with morning shows recording a huge occupancy of 60-65%, the film will end up the day on a blockbuster note and the entire weekend will score sky high. Thus, a stage for a terrific box office run has been very well set. On top of that, high ticket prices will hugely benefit the film.

However, when we compare it with Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has its limitations. The first and the most important one is, that Spider-Man’s character has a universal appeal and is popular with both the class and mass audience. The proof of the same was seen when No Way Home made huge numbers from B and C centres. No doubt, Doctor Strange 2 will score well in B centres, but it will be a no show in C centres.

Also, from now onwards, each week at least one notable Bollywood is arriving. It includes films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhaakad and others, catering majorly to the urban audience, which also happens to be Doctor Strange’s targetted audience. So yes, it won’t be a solo easy ride here.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Just like we mentioned above, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has both positives and limitations. Obviously, the film is going to emerge as one of the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India ever and crossing the 150 crore mark would be an easy task. But in the end, it might find it hard to touch the 200 crore mark, or even if it gets crossed, surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home (212 crores) looks like an impossible task. Nonetheless, after KGF Chapter 2, this film will keep ticket windows busy again and will wrap up its lifetime in the range of 170-200 crores.

