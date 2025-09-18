Japanese anime Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is enjoying a fantastic run at the US box office. It surpassed all expectations in the opening weekend and is now on its way to becoming the #1 anime film in history. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial has showcased limited growth on the discounted Tuesday. Scroll below for the day 5 report!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle US Box Office Day 5 Collection

According to Luiz Fernando, Infinity Castle added $5.4 million to its kitty on day 5. Despite the discounted Tuesday, the Ufotable production clocked only 8.4% growth compared to $5 million earned on Monday. But there’s nothing to worry about, as it is already minting moolah at its optimum.

The cumulative total of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle at the US box office reaches $81 million. The hold is steady, and the animated dark fantasy action film is on track to enter the $100 million club. With the favorable word-of-mouth, it will be interesting to see its growth during the second weekend.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown at the US box office:

Previews: $11.4 million

Day 1: $21.6 million

Day 2: $21.6 million

Day 3: $16 million

Day 4: $5 million

Day 5: $5.4 million

Total: $81 million

Infinity Castle will beat Pokémon: The First Movie today!

The latest Demon Slayer movie emerged as the second-highest-grossing anime film of all time at the US box office in its opening weekend. Today, it will surpass Pokémon: The First Movie and rewrite history after 31 long years.

Pokémon: The First Movie grossed $85.7 million at the US box office, a milestone no anime film has been able to cross since 1999.

First anime film in history to cross $100 million

The second weekend boost will help Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle cross the $100 million mark. With that, Haruo Sotozaki‘s film will become the first-ever anime film in the US to clock the milestone in history!

Post that, it will be competing against Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ($128.1 million) to become the biggest international grosser in the United States.

