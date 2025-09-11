Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Part 1 – Akaza’s Return is enjoying a fantastic run worldwide. It has already grossed over $300 million, and things will get bigger and better with a thunderous opening in North America. According to projections, Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial is confirmed to make the #1 anime opening in history. Scroll below for the details!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle North America Opening Projections

The pre-release buzz is unreal. Earlier, Infinity Castle was expected to open in the vicinity of $20 million. But the anticipation is growing, especially after the raving reviews from international circuits, backed by a fantastic Rotten Tomatoes score. Given the current trends, Akaza’s Return is confirmed to earn $35 million on day 1 in North America, as per Deadline.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will make the highest opening for an anime film in North America. The title was earlier held by Pokémon: The First Movie, which was released in 1999 and earned a whopping $31 million. Almost 26 years later, history will be recreated! Including the PLF and IMAX screens, Sony is releasing the Japanese anime film at 3,300 theatres.

It has already accumulated $10 million+ from pre-sales. The preview shows are scheduled for September 11, 2025, at 4 PM on 2,800 screens in North America. The opening weekend of the latest Demon Slayer movie could generate $45-$60 million.

Infinity Castle vs The Mugen Train opening in North America

Back in 2021, The Mugen Train raked in a box office collection of $21 million on day 1 in NA. Infinity Castle will comfortably cross that mark, setting new benchmarks for the Demon Slayer franchise!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office BMS Sales: Sells 500K+ Tickets & Beats Deadpool & Wolverine To Attain A Mammoth Feat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News