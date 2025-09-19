Huge expectations are shouldered on Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, who’ve arrived at the big screens with Jolly LLB 3. Well, it looks like they’ve lived upto the expectations because the audience cannot stop raving about the black comedy legal drama. Scroll below for the X reviews!

Both Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017) were massive successes at the box office. Director Subhash Kapoor returned to his directorial seat, giving us a huge sigh of relief and hoping he would do justice to the franchise. According to the early reports, the audience is hooting and clapping in the theatres, calling it the best film of 2025.

Jolly LLB 3 X Review

Akshay Kumar has previously delivered 3 releases in 2025 – Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, and Housefull 5. Unfortunately, none of them have gained the ‘hit’ status at the Indian box office. But Jolly LLB 3 will seemingly turn the tables, as X users have already declared it a blockbuster.

A X user wrote, “Just Finish #jollyllb3 Power Packed What a Performance By akshaye Kumar & Arshad Warsi Great comedy With Great Screen Play With Emotional Massege For My Side”

Just Finish #jollyllb3 Power Packed What a Performance By akshaye Kumar & arshad Warsi Great comedy With Great Screen Play With Emotional Massege 🌟🌟🌟🌟 For My Side #jollyllb3review #jollyllb3 pic.twitter.com/axJatGjdxR — Sid Cinema (@sid70816) September 18, 2025

A tweet read, “#JollyLLB3Review: WINNER RATING: 4/5* #JollyLLB3 brings a sensational courtroom drama for audiences with a lots of entertainment. That #AkshayKumar’s speech in the ending will force you to clap His comic timing gives vibes of “Sunny” #ArshadWarsi has done well and you’ll see a new avatar of #SaurabhShukla #GajrajRao makes a fantastic villain. The biggest strength of the film is its writing and then the finale takes it a notch higher. Overall, a Solid Watch!”

#JollyLLB3Review: WINNER 🏆

RATING: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5*#JollyLLB3 brings a sensational courtroom drama for audiences with a lots of entertainment. That #AkshayKumar's speech in the ending will force you to clap 👏 His comic timing gives vibes of "Sunny" 😂#ArshadWarsi has done… pic.twitter.com/GgH40hM6sQ — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) September 18, 2025

A viewer shared, “Watched #JollyLLB3 What an intense courtroom scene. This movie is dedicated to farmers. It’s about their fight for justice. Masterpiece #AkshayKumar totally outstanding”

Watched #JollyLLB3 What an intense courtroom scene. This movie is dedicated to farmers. It’s about their fight for justice. Masterpiece 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #AkshayKumar totally outstanding 👏 #JollyLLB3Review pic.twitter.com/uHDulrRWTH — Sandeep Pathak (@Im_SPathak) September 18, 2025

Another wrote, “#JollyLLB3 1st Public Review Out Now Its a Blockbuster Entertainer Written All Over Congratulations @akshaykumar Sir for 4th Hit in a year again 🙏🔥”

#JollyLLB3 1st Public Review Out Now Its a Blockbuster Entertainer Written All Over Congratulations @akshaykumar Sir for 4th Hit in a year again 🙏🔥#JollyLLB3Review pic.twitter.com/KbZwgjx6DJ — Atul Singh Shanu 🔥 (@Mafiya_Singh11) September 18, 2025

An impressed X user tweeted, “Ye kya Bana Diya bhai 500 Cr. Loading…. Akshay Kumar Comeback”

#JollyLLB3Review #JollyLLB3

Ye kya Bana Diya bhai 😱💪

500 Cr. Loading…. 🔥

Akshay Kumar Comeback

Watch the full Video on youtube and do subscribe Chanel 👇https://t.co/ZugBr3p6ku pic.twitter.com/mHeZ5usWCt — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) September 19, 2025

“#JollyLLB3Review – ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #ThreeWordReview Brilliant Legal Drama Hats off to Director #SubhashKapoor… he does a Hattrick #Akshaykumar has hit the ball for a HUGE 6. This time is the biggest among his 4 releases in 2025. What an outstanding actor India has. 🔝 MUST WATCH,” tweeted another.

#JollyLLB3Review – ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#ThreeWordReview Brilliant Legal Drama

Hats off to Director #SubhashKapoor… he does a Hattrick #Akshaykumar has hit the ball for a HUGE 6. This time is the biggest among his 4 releases in 2025. What an outstanding actor India has. 🔝

MUST WATCH pic.twitter.com/gMrSBJ1YT8 — Nitesh (@NiteshNaveenAus) September 19, 2025

Looking at all the positive reactions, we’re super excited to watch Jolly LLB 3. How about you?

