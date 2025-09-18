The Jolly LLB series is one of the most popular courtroom dramas in Bollywood. The third in the franchise will hit theaters on September 19, 2025. Fans are very excited about Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the two leading actors of the earlier parts, coming together this time. Perhaps before the new film is out, audiences will want to binge-watch the first two. Both are currently available online.

Jolly LLB & Jolly LLB 2 Streaming & Plot Details

Both the films, Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017), are now streaming on JioHotstar. The movies are available in Hindi with English subtitles.

In the lead film of the series, Jolly LLB (2013), Arshad Warsi played a struggling lawyer, Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly. He arrives in Delhi, hoping for success, and juggles a heavy case of hit and run by some very affluent people. Saurabh Shukla was cast as the judge.

Jolly LLB 2

Akshay Kumar made his entry in Jolly LLB 2 (2017) as Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly. He is a Lucknow-based lawyer. The story revolved around a fake police encounter that put an innocent man behind bars. Akshay’s character takes up the fight for justice against a powerful lawyer played by Annu Kapoor. Saurabh Shukla returned as a Judge, which adds his trademark wit to the film.

Jolly LLB 3 Highlights

The newcomer film is helmed by Subhash Kapoor, who directed the preceding two movies. This one will feature Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi face off in the same courtroom. The plot tracks a land dispute between politicians, builders, and farmers. With both Jollies standing against each other, the trailer promises sharp arguments, intense emotions, and plenty of drama.

Saurabh Shukla will reprise his role as Judge Tripathi. Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao join the cast as well. So, before going to theatres to watch Jolly LLB 3, audiences can enjoy watching the first two films on JioHotstar.

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Jolly LLB 3 Cast Salaries: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi – Who Charged the Most?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News