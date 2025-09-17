Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are among the most sorted actors of the current generation. They won hearts with their chemistry in the romance drama Bawaal. They are reuniting on the big screen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and we cannot keep calm, as they look so much fun in the trailer. Here are a few reasons why we anticipate watching this dynamic duo in an easy-going entertainer.

3 Reasons Why Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Reunion Is A Must-Watch!

A fresh dynamic

One of the biggest reasons is that fans will see a fresh dynamic between the actors. Bawaal was an intense drama, and this is a light-hearted family entertainer. Varun is more adept in the comedy space, and any actress paired with him in a comedy film is always fun to watch. Thus, we will get to see a fresh dynamic between the duo.

A star in the making & the biggest crowd puller

Janhvi Kapoor shines as one of the most versatile talents of her generation, unafraid to experiment with roles. Paired with Varun Dhawan, known for his effortless charm and perfect comic timing, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a refreshing family entertainer that highlights their combined star power.

Rising Appeal as a Screen Couple

With just one outing, the two had already created buzz about their compatibility. Their reunion strengthens that impression, positioning them as one of the most exciting new-age pairings in Bollywood.

Together, Janhvi and Varun are carving out a space as a screen couple who can shift gears seamlessly, making their reunion more than just another casting choice.

More about the film

The story follows two former lovers in Delhi who attempt to rekindle their old romance, only to get caught up in a series of amusing mix-ups and clever deceptions. As the chaos deepens, an unexpected new love story emerges, leaving everyone wondering who will truly find their happy ending.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan under the banners of Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, it is directed by Shashank Khaitan and features Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra. It will be released on October 2.

