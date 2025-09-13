Bollywood stars are often in the headlines for their personal and professional lives. When it comes to their personal lives, many Bollywood celebrities are happily married and well settled. However, some have chosen a different path and decided to remain single and lead a happy and successful life. Here is the list of top 8 Bollywood celebrities who are still single and clearly proving that happiness isn’t determined by a wedding ring.

1. Karan Johar:

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known for his romantic movies, is still unmarried by choice. KJO has always been vocal about his personal life, and according to him, ‘happy marriage’ doesn’t exist. However, the 53-year-old star is a proud father to Yash and Roohi, born via surrogacy. Currently, he is living with his mother, Hiroo Johar, and two children and has no plans to get married anytime soon.

2. Sushmita Sen:

Former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. The diva has often been in the headlines for her personal life. Sushmita Sen was dating Rohman Shawl and they mutually parted ways in December 2021. She was also dating businessman Lalit Modi, but their relationship did not last long. Sushmita loves to live on her own terms and is a single mother to two adopted daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen.

3. Ektaa Kapoor:

Television producer Ektaa Kapoor remains unmarried at 50. According to her, she is not interested in marriage because all her friends who got married once are now single. In one of her interviews, she said, “I don’t have time for myself; if I get a couple of hours, I would like to go to a spa. I look forward to a one-day vacation with friends. I love my work, so I don’t crib about it.” In 2019, Ektaa Kapoor welcomed his son Ravie Kapoor via surrogacy.

4. Salman Khan:

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan still holds the title of the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood. His personal life has always been a topic of discussion. Salman has fair share of relationships with many A-list actresses like Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai, and Sangeeta Bijlani in the past. Once in an interview, Bhaijaan said that he does not believe in love and that getting married is a waste of time and money.

5. Ameesha Patel:

Ameesha Patel is a renowned name in Bollywood. At the age of 50 she is still unmarried and living a happy life. Ameesha marked her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan. She continues to embrace her independent life while looking for love.

6. Tabu:

Tabu is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. Born as Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, she uses Tabu as her stage name for audience convenience. The 53-years-old actress is happy being single and continues to focus on her career. However, she has been linked to Sanjay Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Ajay Devgn in the past.

7. Rekha:

Legendary actress Rekha is the epitome of beauty and talent. Rekha was earlier married to Mukesh Aggarwal, a businessman, in 1990. Soon after their marriage, he passed away, and since then, Rekha has been single. However, she has openly admitted her love for Amitabh Bachchan though they have never been in a romantic relationship.

8. Karisma Kapoor:

Karisma Kapoor is one of the prominent names in the film fraternity. She ruled the big screen in the 90’s. In 2003, Karisma Kapoor married businessman Sunjay Kapur. However, after 13 years of marriage, they mutually parted ways. Since then, Karisma remained unmarried and continued to build her career while raising her two kids.

