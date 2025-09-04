There has always been discussion among social media users where they express how similar they find Indian actor Esha Gupta to Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie. Even people feel Hrithik Roshan is the perfect look-alike of The Hangover star Bradley Cooper. Check out the list of Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities who resemble each other.

1. Ranbir Kapoor and Ryan Gosling

Internet users think that Ranbir Kapoor and Ryan Gosling have striking similarities. Some of the users also said that their side profiles are very similar. After the release of Ryan Gosling’s Barbie, several AI reimaginings went viral, putting Ranbir’s face into his character, leaving netizens surprised to see the resemblance.

2. Disha Patani and Penelope Cruz

Ever wondered how closely Disha Patani resembles International sensation Penelope Cruz? From every profile, close or far, the two look quite similar. Even though they have similar body shapes and fashion sense.

3. Deepika Padukone and Irina Shayk

Bollywood’s highest-paid actress, Deepika Padukone, is known for her gorgeous looks and perfect body. Several internet users feel she looks pretty similar to Russian fashion model Irina Shayk. From their face shapes and body shapes to their cute dimples, the two share quite many similarities.

4. Alia Bhatt and Britt Robertson

Actresses Britt Robertson and Alia Bhatt are popular in their workspace; however, they do share a similarity in their looks. Their facial shape and features, especially their smile, are almost identical.

5. Nimrat Kaur and Annie Wersching

The actress duo Nimrat Kaur and The Vampire Diaries actress Annie Wersching is the perfect example of lookalikes. The Vampire Diaries actress’s face, hairstyle, and demeanor are really similar to our own Nimrat.

6. Pareeniti Chopra and Hayden Panettiere

Ishaqzaade actress Parineeti Chopra has a round face shape with a pointed chin, which is quite similar to the face of American model, singer, and actress Hayden Panettiere. The users have also found Parineeti resembling young Julia Dreyfus. Do you agree?

7. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Paris Hilton

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an uncanny resemblance with fashionista Paris Hilton. Both celebrities have sharp facial features and the same jawline. In fact, they have striking similarities in their sartorial choices.

8. Shraddha Kapoor and Emilia Clarke

Game of Thrones fame Emilia Clarke shares some physical features and expressions with Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor. Though the two are distinct individuals, they are unnatural twins in some manner.

9. Priyanka Chopra and Eva Mendes

It would not be wrong to say that Priyanka Chopra looks a lot like 2 Fast 2 Furious actor Eva Mendes. The now-global icon shares her facial shape and smile with the Hollywood actor. It will not be wrong to declare them as doppelgangers.

10. Katrina Kaif and Cobie Smulders

Gorgeous actor Katrina Kaif is known for her good looks, and the entire country is drooling over her. Coincidentally, she drew comparisons with How I Met Your Mother fame Cobie Smulders, and we can’t help but envy their beauty.

11. Dia Mirza and Anne Hathaway

Former Miss Asia Pacific Dia Mirza, who is also an actress, producer, and social worker, has an uncanny resemblance to American Actress Anne Hathaway. Both actresses share cute and adorable smiles and physical features.

12. Preity Zinta and Drew Barrymore

Similarly, the actress duo Preity Zinta and Drew Barrymore are often compared for their striking resemblance. Their similar personalities, smiles, and dimples often make headlines when they are talked about as lookalikes.

13. Anushka Sharma and Julia Michaels

American singer Julia Michaels has been declared Bollywood star Anushka Sharma’s doppelganger by the internet. The duo also accepts the fact that they do look similar and often interact with each other via social media.

