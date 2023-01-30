Actress Annie Wersching, best known for her roles in the television shows ‘The Vampire Diaries’, ’24’, ‘Bosch and Timeless’, died of cancer aged 45, her publicist confirmed.

Wersching continued to shoot even after her 2020 diagnosis, with prominent roles in Star Trek: Picard as the Borg queen in Season 2, and The Rookie. She also voiced Tess in the popular The Last Of Us video game, which was adapted into a TV series by HBO, reports Deadline.

Advertisement

Wersching’s husband, actor Stephen Full, issued a statement.

Advertisement

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”

“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family.'”

Jon Cassar, director and executive producer of 24, also paid tribute. “My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count. Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile.”

“Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away. Annie became more than a workmate, she became a real friend to me, my family and every cast and crew member that worked with her. She’ll be truly missed by them and the fans she always found time to interact with. Annie you’ll be missed, you left your mark, and we’re all the better for it.”

Wersching was born and raised in St. Louis by parents Sandy and Frank. Her first major role was as Amelia Joffe on General Hospital. She went on to star as Renee Walker in Seasons 7 and 8 of 24. Wersching also did major stints in ‘The Vampire Diaries’, ‘Runaways’, ‘Extant’, ‘Timeless’, ‘Bosch’ and ‘The Rookie’.

One of her final roles was in Season 2 of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ exactly two decades after she made her screen acting debut in an episode of ‘Star Trek: Enterprise’.

She is survived by her husband and children Freddie, 12; Ozzie, and Archie, 4.

Must Read: Friends’ Rachel Green & Chandler Bing Are Actually Cousins? A Viral Theory Has Made Fans Question Their Decades Long Knowledge

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News