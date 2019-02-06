Anushka Sharma’s Chat With Her Doppelganger Goes Viral!

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has reacted to a message by her “doppelganger”, American singer Julia Michaels, who had shared about their striking resemblance with each other.

Earlier this week, a photograph of Anushka’s lookalike and Michaels went viral online for their uncanny resemblance.

On Monday, Micheals took to Twitter and shared a collage of their photographs and captioned it: “Hi Anushka Sharma, apparently we are twins.”

The “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” actress acknowledged the message and wrote: “OMG Yes! I have been looking for you and the remaining five of our doppelgangers all my life.”

On the work front, the 30-year-old actress was last seen on the silver screen in “Zero“, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!