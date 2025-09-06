Ameesha Patel is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. With a career spanning over two decades, she has managed to carve a niche for herself in showbiz. Let’s look back at the time when Ameesha reflected on her acting journey while talking about her role in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and its box office clash with Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan in 2001. Read on to know more.

Ameesha Patel Says She Was The Correct Choice For Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

In an interview with Bollywood Buble, Ameesha Patel revealed that she was rejected from Aamir Khan’s Lagaan for being ‘too educated.’ She shared, “During Lagaan, I was finalized for the film. The dates were fixed, and everything was set. The reason I was chosen for Gadar was because of my education, inherent sophistication, a certain posture, and body language. And my background is coming from a political family. Sakina’s character, which in real life also was a background for Ameesha, was an educated girl, English-educated girl, someone who went to an English school. So, for all these things, I was the correct choice for Gadar.”

Ameesha Patel On Being Rejected For Lagaan

“I got selected for Lagaan, and I was shooting for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in New Zealand when my secretary called me and said that Lagaan dates were shifted for Gadar. I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘They don’t feel you’re right for the casting for no apparent reason, but she has to play a village belle, and you don’t look convincing enough for that.’ I looked too educated for that, too well exposed to the world, which I was. I was well-read and well-travelled from a very young age, and I was foreign-educated,” Ameesha continued.

Ameesha Patel Praised Gracy Singh’s Work In Lagaan

However, destiny had its own plans and the role was eventually played by Gracy Singh.“So, maybe my director felt that would interfere with getting the characterization on-screen. Of course, if given a chance, I’m sure I would have worked around it and done a good job. But no hard feelings because Gracy Singh did a fabulous job,” Ameesha Patel concluded.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: 13 Cases Of Most Unbelievable Bollywood-Hollywood Lookalikes: From Alia Bhatt-Britt Robertson To Disha Patani-Penelope Cruz

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News