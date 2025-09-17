Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Aim 110% Jump From 2024's Dussehra Opening

Festivals are all about reunions and families! And the best pick for family audiences in such reunions is a dose of entertainment together! This Dussehra holiday, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, along with Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, are promising this double fun with a dhamakedar double opening at the box office than last year’s Dussehra.

2024’s Bollywood Dussehra At The Box Office

In 2024, Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video arrived on Dussehra and opened at 5.71 crore at the box office. The romantic comedy, however, could not entertain family audiences much due to its subject.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

However, this year, Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, produced by Dharma Productions, aims to almost double earnings on day 1, thanks to being a clean romantic comedy aimed to entertain family audiences. Friends reunion at Pujo Holidays, hitting the theater would be an added advantage and the film aims to open in the range of 12+ crore.

Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari is hitting the theaters on October 2, which would be a perfect holiday period with Pujo reunions and Dussehra’s family gathering. The film assures full paisa vasool entertainment, and that is what we need with family and friends, right? Absolutely hilarious moments of fun and giggles!

Double-Digit Opening – Double Mazaa

The theme of the film is absolutely hilarious and brilliantly hinted in the trailer as Varun & Janhvi’s Sunny & Tulsi, aim to win back their exes while those two are getting married. This golmaal of ishq and ex, promises double dose of entertainment and almost 110% higher opening than last Dussehra release of Bollywood!

